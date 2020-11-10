Nokia 6300: new version with 4G appears in renderings

In recent days, rumors have emerged that Nokia may re-launch more classic phones, bringing support for 4G and compatibility with WhatsApp. One of these models is the 6300, whose possible design was revealed in renderings published by the LetsGoDigital website.

As there is no official information on the new version of the Nokia 6300, Dutch designer Jermaine Smit based himself on the contours of the original model, which hit the market in 2006, for its creation.

The Nokia 6300 4G, as the phone should be called, appears with some subtle changes compared to the classic phone, including a 2.4-inch screen, slightly larger than the original (it had 2 inches and a resolution of 240 x 320 pixels ). Another more apparent difference is the presence of a front camera, which does not exist in the old device.

In the video above, released by the Dutch website and which brings high-resolution images of the new Nokia 6300 2020, it is also possible to notice changes in the physical keyboard and the connection of the charger, now in USB format. There is also a P2 headphone jack on the top and a volume button on the side.

Classic model sold 35 million units

Presented before the smartphone era, the original Nokia 6300 had only 7.8 MB of RAM, internal storage of up to 2 GB with the use of a memory card and support for the 2G connection.

The famous “snake game”, the 2 MP camera with 8x digital zoom and the 860 mAh battery that lasted up to 14 days, in standby, were other attractions of the device, which had more than 35 million units sold by the manufacturer Finnish.

Details on the 2020 version configuration are not yet well known, but it is speculated that it will be presented soon, bringing the KaiOS system and dual chip, being available in blue, white, black and gold. The estimated price is less than € 100, equivalent to R $ 637, in direct conversion.



