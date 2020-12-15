Nokia 5.4, with 2-day battery and 4 cameras

Since in 2016 it decided to recognize the error of embracing Windows Phone and switching to the Android system, Nokia – in the hands of the Finnish HMD Global – has had a non-explosive, but constant resurgence. And following a risky but smart policy – carving out a niche in the mid-range of the tremendously competitive Chinese market – today the company already has a catalog of budget and mid-range smartphones with which it has made a name for itself in the world. complicated Chinese market.

Nokia 5.4

And this week, just in time for Christmas, the company has presented us with another of its models designed for the mid-range, and for users who are looking for a good, powerful terminal, but do not need the latest in the market. A mobile like this Nokia 5.4, which mixes two of the most sought after elements in a smartphone: great battery and good camera.

To begin with, the design of the mobile looks for that Premium touch of an almost infinite panel, with minimal margins on the top and bottom of a 6.39-inch Full HD + screen with a 19.5: 9 ratio. In fact, the 16 megapixel front camera is micro-perforated inside the screen, in one of its corners.

Snapdragon

If we open the terminal we find a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor for the mid-range, with the option of choosing between two models, one with 4GB of RAM + 64GB of internal storage space expandable by SD card, and another with 6GB Ram + 128GB . The Nokia 5.4 has Android One -based on Android 11- already integrated as an operating system, and a quad camera with:

48 megapixel main lens

2 megapixel depth sensor

5 megapixel ultra wide angle

2 megapixel macro lens

Finally, the terminal mounts a 4,000 mAh battery with 10W fast charge, and an AI to optimize its energy consumption that gives the terminal up to 48 hours of autonomy, 2 whole days without worrying about charging the mobile. The Nokia 5.4 is already on sale for 189 euros in Europe, although it will reach more markets such as India, North and South America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.



