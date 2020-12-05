Nokia 5.4 showed up in FCC documents, its design seen

Nokia 5.4 appeared in documents from the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Here is a rough sketch showing the design, as well as some details about the phone. Looking at the drawing in question, it is seen that the phone visually follows the path of Nokia 3.4. The presence of a round camera module and fingerprint scanner on the back of the device stands out.

It is worth noting that two Nokia branded phones with model number TA-1340 and TA-1333 were seen here. This indicates that HMD Global has prepared two different versions of the phone.

It seems likely that the version with model number TA-1333 will be the more affordable version of the phone. This model does not have 5 GHz Wi-Fi support. The battery capacities of the two models are very close to each other. It appears to have a 4000 mAh battery in one and a 4080 mAh battery in the other. Note that the version with a higher battery capacity is TA-1340.

Although the drawing is not very clear, it appears that there is a triple camera system on the back of the phone. It is also noticed that there is a special button on the phone to activate the Google Assistant.

Appearance in FCC documents indicates that the official announcement date for Nokia 5.4 is not too far.



