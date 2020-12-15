Nokia 5.4 released with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662

HMD Global launched Nokia 5.4, a new entry-level smartphone that features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, present in devices such as the POCO M3, as well as four rear cameras and a competitive price. Unfortunately, the product should only be sold in Europe and may not show up in Brazil.

Nokia 5.4 has a 6.39-inch screen with HD + resolution. The product has a thick border on its base and carries the brand name, as well as a hole in the display for the 16 MP front camera.

At the rear, the device has a 48 MP main image sensor. The solution comes with secondary modules of 5 MP ultrawide, 2 MP for depth and 2 MP Macro. The smartphone also includes a physical fingerprint reader.

Memory and battery

Inside, Nokia 5.4 brings the Snapdragon 662 eight-core chip accompanied by 4 or 8 GB of RAM. The phone is sold with 128 GB storage, but has support for a memory card of up to 256 GB.

The smartphone’s battery is 4,000 mAh and has support for 10W fast charging. The device’s specs also include Android 10 operating system, support for two SIM 4G chips, Bluetooth 5.0 and dedicated headphone connection.

Pricing and availability

Nokia 5.4 is available for purchase in Europe and can already be found in some countries on the continent for prices starting at US $ 230, about R $ 1,169 in direct conversion. So far, HMD Global has given no clues as to when it will launch the product in other markets.



