Nokia 5.4 leak showing color and memory options

HMD Global introduced the Nokia 5.3 last March. According to the news published on the NokiaPowerUser site, the successor of this phone, the Nokia 5.4, will become official earlier than expected.

The Nokia 5.3 has a notched screen. In Nokia 5.4, it is stated that the front camera will be placed in the hole above the screen. The size of this screen is said to be 6.4 inches. It is also considered certain to have a more powerful processor in the device. However, there is no clear information about the model of this processor yet.

According to the report, the processor will be accompanied by 4 GB of RAM in Nokia 5.4. Internal storage options will be 64 and 128 GB. It was stated that the phone will first be available in blue and purple color options, and then the color options can be increased.

Nokia 5.4 will likely come with a quad rear camera system, like the Nokia 5.3. It is stated that the phone can be introduced with the Nokia 7.3 5G before the end of 2020.



