Nokia 5.4 leak reveals new technical details

Leaks about the Nokia 5.4 have been around for a while. The smartphone was recently approved by the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC). New details about the device, which HMD Global has not yet officially announced, continue to emerge.

Nokia’s new phone seems to be positioned in the middle segment. However, the phone seems to be closer to the entry segment with some features. It is noteworthy that the Nokia 5.4 is approaching the entry segment especially in terms of processor and display.

At the heart of the smartphone will be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. It is stated that this processor will be accompanied by 4 GB of RAM. On top of the 128 GB internal storage of the phone, it will be possible to add a maximum of 256 GB storage space with microSD card support.

The 6.39-inch LCD screen of the phone will offer 720p resolution. The 16-megapixel front camera is expected to be placed in the hole above the screen. It is stated that there will be four sensors on the back. Here, the 48-megapixel main camera will be accompanied by a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors.

The Nokia 5.4 will get the energy it needs from its 4000 mAh battery. However, this battery will offer a maximum of 18W charging support. USB-C port and 3.5 mm. headphone jack is also considered among the features of the phone.



