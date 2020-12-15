Nokia 5.4 introduced: Snapdragon 662 processor and more

HMD Global continues to expand its mid-segment options with Nokia 5.4. At the heart of the smartphone, which has been talked about for a while, is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor.

Four rear cameras and a 4000 mAh battery are among the prominent features of the phone. The 6.39-inch IPS LCD screen of the smartphone has HD + resolution. The round hole in the upper left corner of this screen houses the 16 megapixel front camera.

Behind the Nokia 5.4 is a round camera module. There are four sensors in this module. The 48-megapixel main camera is accompanied by a 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone’s fingerprint scanner is located in the middle of the camera sensors.

The Snapdragon 662 is accompanied by 4 GB of RAM in the Nokia 5.4. The phone’s internal storage options are 64 and 128 GB. It is possible to increase the storage space with a microSD card. Although it will be out of the box with Android 10, it will also receive the Android 11 update.

Nokia 5.4 meets users with blue and purple color options. The smartphone will be sold in Europe for 189 euros.



