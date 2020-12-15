Nokia 5.4 introduced! Here are the features and price

Continuing its activities under the umbrella of HMD Global, Nokia added a new one to its phones. Here are all the details about the Nokia 5.4 features and price, which is the new member of the 5 series and positioned in the middle segment!

Nokia 5.4 features

Running at 2 GHz and powered by an eight-core Snapdragon 662 manufactured with an 11 nm fabrication process, the phone hosts a 6.39-inch IPS LCD screen. In the upper left corner of the perforated screen that offers HD + resolution, there is a front camera with a resolution of 16 Megapixels.

The 48 Megapixel main camera of the device is accompanied by a 5 Megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and 2 Megapixel depth detection / macro cameras. There is a fingerprint reader at the bottom of this quad camera setup.

The phone, which comes with 4 GB of RAM, offers two different storage options, 64 GB and 128 GB. While the memory of the device can be increased with a microSD card, its 4000 mAh battery has 10W fast charging support. The USB-C port, which has become the standard today, appears in this device.

How much is the Nokia 5.4 price?

The Nokia 5.4 phone, which will be available for sale in mid-January, is set at 189 Euros.



