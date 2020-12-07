Nokia 5.4 intermediate phone has leaked specifications

The MySmartPrice website released details of Nokia 5.4, one of HMD Global’s next releases from the licensed Nokia brand. The model is an update of Nokia 5.3, which is even sold in Brazil in partnership with Multilaser.

Basically, the device is an intermediate smartphone that bets on cost-benefit with some highlights, including the quadruple set of cameras: the main sensor (48 MP) is accompanied by ultra-wide (5 MP), macro (2 MP) and depth sensor (2 MP). The camera for selfies is 16 MP and the shape or placement of the sensor is not yet known, but it is speculated that it is a hole in the corner or center of the screen.

In addition, the model features a 4,000 mAh battery, 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage (with support for an additional 256 GB via memory card). The expected processor is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 622, present in devices like the Moto G9 Play. The 6.39 “screen is LCD and has HD + resolution. The USB-C input for charging is also confirmed, the traditional input for 3.5mm headphones and two colors: blue and purple. The device must be launched with the Android 10 from the factory, but with guaranteed system and security updates.

Availability

For now, there is no release date set for the device and no leaked images to confirm its look, but it should be next in the Nokia ad queue. The company recently postponed the launch of its next top line to 2021.



