Nokia 5.3 becomes official in India with Snapdragon 665

Continuing with the availability of its new devices on the international market, HMD Global officially announced today for the Indian market the arrival of two more devices to the country, this time confirming the availability of the intermediary Nokia 5.3, which was made official in March of this year by the brand .
Bringing a visual that includes a 6.55 “IPS LCD HD + screen with a 20: 9 aspect ratio and drop-shaped notch (for the 8MP front camera), the device is one of the rare ones that includes the display of a logo in 2020 front of the device, which is located at the bottom edge of the device.
At the rear, we have a set of quadruple cameras, being a 13MP main camera, a 5MP wide angle camera and two more cameras with 2MP each to perform portrait and macro photos. In addition, it is possible to observe below the circular frame the availability of a fingerprint reader.
According to the company, Nokia 5.3 will be available in Cyan, Sand and Charcoal versions for values ranging between 13,999 rupees (~ R $ 1,042) and 15,499 rupees (~ R $ 1,191) for versions with 4GB and 6GB respectively.
For the time being, it has not yet been confirmed on the availability in the Brazilian market but, it is worth remembering, the manufacturer already officially operates in the country in partnership with Multilaser and Nokia 5.3 is already officially approved for sales at Anatel.
Technical specifications
Nokia 5.3
76.62 x 164.28 x 8.5 mm
6.55 inches – 1600×720 px
- Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- Processor: Octa-core up to 2.0GHz
- GPU: Adreno 610
- RAM: 4GB or 6GB
- Internal storage: 64GB
- External storage: microSD up to 512GB
- Screen: 6.55 “IPS LCD HS + with 20: 9 aspect ratio and 2.5D glass
- Front camera: 8MP f / 2.0
- Rear cameras: 13MP f / 1.8 + 5MP wide + 2MP depth + 2MP macro
- Battery: 4,000 mAh
- Operating system: Android 10
- Dimensions and weight: 164.3 x 76.6 x 8.5mm and 185g