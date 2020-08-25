Nokia 5.3 becomes official in India with Snapdragon 665

Continuing with the availability of its new devices on the international market, HMD Global officially announced today for the Indian market the arrival of two more devices to the country, this time confirming the availability of the intermediary Nokia 5.3, which was made official in March of this year by the brand .

Bringing a visual that includes a 6.55 “IPS LCD HD + screen with a 20: 9 aspect ratio and drop-shaped notch (for the 8MP front camera), the device is one of the rare ones that includes the display of a logo in 2020 front of the device, which is located at the bottom edge of the device.

At the rear, we have a set of quadruple cameras, being a 13MP main camera, a 5MP wide angle camera and two more cameras with 2MP each to perform portrait and macro photos. In addition, it is possible to observe below the circular frame the availability of a fingerprint reader.

According to the company, Nokia 5.3 will be available in Cyan, Sand and Charcoal versions for values ​​ranging between 13,999 rupees (~ R $ 1,042) and 15,499 rupees (~ R $ 1,191) for versions with 4GB and 6GB respectively.

For the time being, it has not yet been confirmed on the availability in the Brazilian market but, it is worth remembering, the manufacturer already officially operates in the country in partnership with Multilaser and Nokia 5.3 is already officially approved for sales at Anatel.

Technical specifications

Nokia 5.3

76.62 x 164.28 x 8.5 mm

6.55 inches – 1600×720 px

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

Processor: Octa-core up to 2.0GHz

GPU: Adreno 610

RAM: 4GB or 6GB

Internal storage: 64GB

External storage: microSD up to 512GB

Screen: 6.55 “IPS LCD HS + with 20: 9 aspect ratio and 2.5D glass

Front camera: 8MP f / 2.0

Rear cameras: 13MP f / 1.8 + 5MP wide + 2MP depth + 2MP macro

Battery: 4,000 mAh

Operating system: Android 10

Dimensions and weight: 164.3 x 76.6 x 8.5mm and 185g



