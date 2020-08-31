Nokia 3.4 images and features leaked to the internet

HMD Global, the manufacturer of Nokia branded smartphones, is among the companies that will show up at IFA 2020. The company is expected to introduce various devices positioned in the middle segment at this event. It is said that one of them will be Nokia 3.4, codenamed “Doctor Strange”, and the other will be Nokia 2.4 codenamed “Wolverine”.

Geekbench benchmark test results, which are stated to belong to Nokia 3.4 and 2.4, give clues about the features of the phones. In addition, a design sketch for 3.4, which seems to have been drafted around the leaks, also helps to get a clearer idea of ​​what the phone will look like.

In the images shared, it is noteworthy that the keys on the sides of the phone are not aligned. It can be said that this is a mistake in drafting. While it is stated that one of the mentioned keys will provide quick access to the Google Assistant, the round camera system stands out in the rear panel design. The fingerprint scanner is located just below this system. It is worth noting that the writing of Krand instead of Nokia on the back of the phone is a precaution against possible copyright problems.

On the Nokia 3.4, it is seen that the front camera is placed in the hole on the screen. It is stated that this camera has a resolution of 8 megapixels. The 6.5-inch 19: 9 aspect ratio screen will offer HD + resolution. The rear camera system consists of three lenses with 13, 2 and 5 megapixel resolution. 4000 mAh battery, 10W charging, micro USB port and 3.5 mm. headphone jack is also considered among the features of the phone.



