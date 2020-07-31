Nokia 2.4 is coming ?! HMD Global launches an event

And HMD Global recently confirmed a banner showing the date on which the company will launch a new device in the mobile market. Scheduled to take place in China, the event will take place the day before the announcement of Samsung’s new line tops, the Galaxy Note 20 line.

Scheduled for August 4, the announcement may introduce the public to the Nokia 2.4 model, which is the updated version of the intermediary 2.3, which arrived in Brazil a few months ago. This date takes some by surprise, since most of them only expected to have news from the company during IFA Berlin 2020.

The device that meets the Nokia model number TA-1258 received a few days ago the TENAA certification, which is one of the last documentation necessary for the device to be launched in China. Regarding the specifications, there is the possibility of the device, which goes by the code name Wolverine, to be announced with MediaTek’s Helio P22 chipset,

Complementing this information, everything indicates that the product will feature a 5.99 inch screen in HD + resolution, where a notch can be applied so that the front camera is detached without the use of mechanisms that could influence the final price of the device.

It can also have 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, something similar to what has already been applied in the current generation. The battery must have a battery life of 3,000 mAh, which, taking into account the general specifications of the device, should easily last a day.

There is still no information about the arrival of this new version in Brazil, so it will be necessary to wait for the launch to see if it comes up for approval by Anatel.



