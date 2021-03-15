Nokia 2.4 arrives in Brazil ready for Android 12 for $ 1,399

HMD Global launched the Nokia 2.4 entry smartphone in Brazil, one of the most recent devices of the famous Finnish mobile phone brand. With a suggested price of R $ 1,399, the model stands out for bringing pure Android, in addition to a guaranteed update for Android 12, which arrives in the second half of the year.

Nokia 2.4 comes out of the box with Android 10 in its natural form, with no pre-installed apps and cannot be removed from the device. According to the manufacturer, the product will have two years of support for system updates and will receive Android 11 and Android 12.

In addition, the manufacturer promises three years of monthly security updates for the phone. “The focus of HMD Global [is] to democratize technology with reliable cell phones, built to last and with the latest updates,” stated HMD Global’s director of marketing and sales, Junior Favaro.

Specifications

The Nokia 2.4 arrives in the Brazilian market with a 6.5-inch screen with HD + resolution. The panel has a top opening to accommodate the speaker and also the 5 MP selfie camera.

The entry phone has a dual camera on the rear, which has artificial intelligence enhancements. The main sensor has 13 MP, while the secondary solution is 2 MP and serves to assist in photos with depth of field.

On the hardware side, Nokia 2.4 has a MediaTek Helio P22 processor working with 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. The battery has 4,500 mAh and can be recharged via MicroUSB input, leaving aside the reversible USB-C standard.

The entry phone also has support for two SIM chips, comes with a digital reader on the back and a dedicated Google Assistant button. The design also includes a dedicated audio connection and memory card support.

Pricing and availability

The Nokia 2.4 is manufactured nationally and starts arriving in stores in our country soon with the suggested price of R $ 1,399. The smartphone will be sold in gray and purple in the Brazilian market.