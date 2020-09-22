Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4 introduced! Here is the price

HMD Global introduced two new phones and wireless headphones from Nokia at the event held today. The phones, called Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4, are part of the Android One program and have an entry-level hardware.

Nokia 2.4 features and price

While the 6.5-inch screen of the Nokia 2.4 offers HD + resolution, it has a notch for the front camera. The phone, which has 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage, is a 12 nm fabrication process. MediaTek Helio P22 produced with the processor is powered by the processor.

Similar to the Nokia 3.4, it has a 13 Megapixel + 2 Megapixel camera on the back. There is a 5 Megapixel camera on the front, while the device has a special button for Google Assistant and a fingerprint reader on the back.

The phone with a 4500 mAh battery will be available on September 23. The Nokia 2.4 price was set at $ 139. HMD Global has ensured that both phones will receive monthly security updates for three years and will be delivered at least two major OS updates.

The Nokia 3.4 comes up with a 6.39-inch screen. The hole on the upper left of this screen, which offers HD + resolution, hosts an 8 Megapixel front camera. Speaking of the ready camera, we should state that there is a 13 Megapixel + 2 Megapixel camera on the back of the device.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor, the phone comes with 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, while it is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.

The phone, which has a special button for the Google Assistant and a fingerprint reader on the back, is emphasized that it is ready for Android 11 even though it comes out of the box with Android 10. The Nokia 3.4 price was set at $ 179.



