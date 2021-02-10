Nokia 110 arrives in Brazil for R $ 169 and with snake game

HMD Global, the home of Nokia mobile phones in Brazil, announced on Wednesday (10) the launch of the Nokia 110 model in the country. This will be the first handset in the basic telephone line in the country and will cost $ 169.

The device has a VGA display, dual SIM, Unisoc 6531E processor, internal memory of 32 MB and access to a memory card up to 32 GB. In addition, it has a VGA camera with flash, integrated FM radio and an MP3 player.

Still in terms of multimedia, the Nokia 110 comes with games like Ninja Up, Air Strike, Football Cup, Doodle Jump and the classic Snake (snake game). Another highlight pointed out by HMD Global is the removable battery, which promises to last a whole day of use on a single charge and up to 27 hours of continuous music playback.

“Basic phones continue to be very relevant in the global market, especially for people looking for more affordable devices and for staying connected anyway – or even for those who want to ‘detox’ social media and still stay in touch. contact with those they love ”, argued Junior Favaro, director of sales and marketing at HMD Global in Brazil.

The executive says the launch welcomes classic Nokia phones and at the same time brings a renewed experience. He stressed that the device has all the essential features for people who need a simple cell phone and that all of this is complemented with a modern and durable design.

Availability

The Nokia 110 will be sold in Brazil through the brand’s website and in major retailers such as Americanas, Magazine Luiza, Pernambucanas, Amazon, Gazin, Colombo Stores and Mercado Livre. The model will be available in black.

“We can guarantee a reliable and familiar experience for everyone who wants to purchase a device. 20% of the total feature phones produced in the world are made by HMD Global. ”, Concluded the director of sales and marketing at HMD Global.