Nokia 10 PureView may come with sapphire display

It has been 20 months since the launch of the Nokia 9 PureView. However, the follower of this phone is still not seen. While it is stated that this expected release may occur very soon, it is claimed that the real successor will not be Nokia 9.3. According to the allegations; HMD Global is preparing a flagship for the second half of 2021, which is said to be the Nokia 10 PureView.

It is said that this phone will come with a stainless steel frame and a screen protected by sapphire glass. So it is possible to talk about the existence of a very durable phone. It is also rumored that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 processor will be found at the heart of the smartphone. The official announcement of Snapdragon 875 will be made on December 1st.

The Nokia 10 PureView is sure to include a multi-lens PureView camera. It is envisaged that lenses signed by Zeiss will be used here. Nokia 9 PureView appeared before users with five rear cameras and a 3D Time-of-Flight sensor.

Details about the Nokia 10 PureView are pretty limited for now. However, it will not come as a surprise that new information on the device will emerge during the development process.



