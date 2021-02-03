Nokia 1.4: new entry phone has details revealed

Finnish HMD Global, which makes Nokia smartphones, gave more details about Nokia 1.4, the brand’s new entry phone. In an official statement published on Wednesday (03), it is described that the model was “designed for families who are staying longer at home”.

According to the text, it is a safe, functional and pocket-sized option, costing only € 99 (about R $ 638.76 in the day’s conversion). Considering only the low cost, it is possible to conclude that we are talking about a basic smartphone – which is confirmed with its technical sheet.

Nokia 1.4 features

Equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 SoC, the device has 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, which can be expanded using a microSD card. The 6.51 ”HD + screen promises a reasonable experience and, according to the company, is suitable for attending remote classes.

At the top, there is a water drop-shaped notch that houses the 5 MP camera. The rear camera configuration, in turn, includes an 8 MP macro lens and a 2 MP macro lens, which can take HDR photos through the Camera Go application.

In the publication, HMD Global still praises features such as the robust construction of the device, which offers resistance to impacts and drops, as well as its battery, which promises a duration of two days.

Finally, Nokia 1.4 comes with Android 10 Go Edition, which is tailored for entry-level hardware. Unfortunately, most of Nokia’s low-cost phones only receive an update to the operating system. The good news, however, is that the manufacturer guarantees three years of security updates.