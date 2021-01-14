Nokia 1.4 may arrive with bigger screen

The next entry-level smartphone from HMD Global may be planned to offer a much more interesting set than the current Nokia 1.3, the first rumors reveal.

According to a record obtained by the NokiaPowerUser website, the new Nokia 1.4 will be presented to the world with considerable improvements. In the rear cover diagram below, for example, we see a new circular design for the camera module, clearly inherited from the latest models, in addition to a biometric sensor present at the rear, since even Nokia 1.3 did not offer this.

The record also points out that Nokia 1.4 may arrive with 13 MP and 2 MP sensors for the two rear lenses, these being the settings existing in Nokia 2.4.

Regarding the battery, the certification also shows that the smartphone will arrive with a capacity of 3,900 mAh, a remarkable jump when compared to the current Nokia 1.3, which has only 3,000 mAh.

In addition, the entry smartphone is expected to feature a 6.5-inch screen with HD + resolution, options of 1 GB, 2 GB and 3 GB of RAM with 16 GB, 32 GB and up to 64 GB of storage, being launched on blue, gray and purple color options. The processor may be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 200 series chipset. More details are due soon.