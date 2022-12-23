NOFX Can Still Release New Music Despite Retiring From Touring

According to guitarist Eric Melvin, NOFX can still record and release new music even after they stop touring next year.

Melvin spoke in more detail about the band’s decision to stop touring in a conversation with Johnny Crist from Avenged Sevenfold on his Drinks With Johnny podcast. He said that the decision was largely made by frontman and bassist Mike “Fat Mike” Burkett, as well as the stress and anxiety he faced on the road.

“It’s sad, but it’s true. It’s Mike, really. I think I have the key, but I’m not quite sure why exactly. Maybe it’s stress, anxiety for him. And he’s just maybe not sure if it works for him anymore,” Melvin said.

“He has been talking about this for several years. We tried to make adjustments, and, of course, the pandemic ruined everything. We’ve been trying to make adjustments to see if it works better for him, and it seems like it doesn’t.

“So he has to get out and stop. I think we’re showing our strengths live more than ever, and he just doesn’t feel it. He has to do what he has to do. We are brothers and must take care of each other, despite the fact that the reasons pull us in different directions.

“We have to support him in this. Let’s make the biggest bang we can to get out. Have a big party, celebrate the 40th anniversary of touring and the 40th anniversary of recording.”

However, this does not necessarily mean the end of NOFX. “He still wants to record and release records as NOFX. So we’ll see how it works, because they kind of go hand in hand, but they don’t have to.”

NOFX released their new album “Double Album” earlier this month. Fat Mike also announced that he had created a new band, Codefenders, which he described as “a genre—changing musical collective – a cross between hip-hop, new wave, flamenco and The Beatles.”