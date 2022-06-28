Noella Bergener explains the breakup with Bobby Szubenski, plans for a “real” marriage — and the return of “RHOC”?

The future is unclear in many ways, except for Noella Bergener. The star of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” talks about her current relationship status: “I have a lot!” — and where she stands with plans to shoot the 17th season of the hit “Bravo” exclusively for Us Weekly.

When fans of the reality show last saw the 36-year-old D.C. resident, she introduced them to boyfriend Bobby Szubenski at the season 16 reunion, which aired in April. The couple has since split up.

“Bobby is amazing, I have nothing but love and respect and just a huge gratitude that our paths crossed. A lot of relationships depend on time, and it just wasn’t our time,” Bergener told us exclusively, recently promoting her partnership with Seeking at the Baccarat Hotel in New York. “I think the most important conclusion from this experience is to tell all the ladies — it’s just as important as falling in love and experiencing these feelings, it’s just as important to know when it’s time to choose yourself.”

The TV presenter’s short romance with Shubensky arose after she and ex-husband James Bergener broke up in season 16.

“Maybe I have some kind of post-traumatic stress disorder, it’s something I struggled with a bit towards the end, for example, maybe I just have trust issues because my ex cheated on me,” she continued. “But also we don’t tell ourselves enough [that] being selfish is OK. It’s very normal, for example, to make my kids a priority and have someone who fits into my life and have something that works around me. I’d rather be alone than be in a relationship that doesn’t make me feel that way. No matter how great a man is, and no matter how magical the [wedding] planning is in your head… it’s about everyday things.”

Noella Bergener in search of

While Noella and James have finalized their divorce, they are “fighting” in the courts of Puerto Rico and California for support and custody of their son, she told us. However, this does not prevent her from searching for the One, and this is where the Search comes into play.

“To be honest, I just want a connection. I’m a lot,” she admitted. “We all know that. A mile away you say, “This chick is a lot.” So if you’re ready to take a ride on this trip, pun intended. …The way I wrote it on my profile [was], “I’m a big fan of chocolate milk, so confidence is the key.”

Noella, who also has a daughter from a previous relationship, got married for the first time in Las Vegas at the age of 18. She told us that now she wants to try a “real” marriage.

“I would like to get married for real. I did a dress rehearsal. I’ve never really been married,” she said.

Noella added that her future partner should be ready for a roller coaster ride, which may include more time on RHOC, despite the lack of good relationships with women, in particular with Heather Dubrow.

“There are so many different variables in the game. We already did this last season. We’ve already seen what’s going on [with this band],” she explained, saying that 30 minutes after reuniting with Dubrow, Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson and Jen Armstrong, she found out that they had left without her. “It was like, ‘What a load of shit!’ and then, of course, a week later [Heather is on her] podcast, spitting out lies and talking about things. …She can’t stop talking about me.”