Noella Bergener and John Armstrong leave RHOC after the first season

Noella Bergener and Jen Armstrong recently announced their departure from The Real Housewives of Orange County after one season. Noella and Jen joined the 16th season of RHOC and caused a sluggish reaction from viewers. Many considered Jen boring and considered her relationship with her husband Ryan Holliday strange. Ryan seemed uncomfortable in front of the cameras and showed more affection for their dog, Mr. Puppers, than for his wife. Fans weren’t surprised when Jen filed for divorce in May.

Like Jen, Noella went through her marital troubles with her now ex-husband James Bergener in the 16th season of RHOC. Before filming, she discovered that James owed almost $6 million in taxes. Shortly after, Noella told her co-workers on the set that James had disappeared and left her without access to her money. In the middle of the 16th season of RHOC, Noelle was handed divorce papers, and fans watched as she handled the end of her marriage. Although fans sympathized with Noelle, many considered her too dramatic and tedious.

Many fans demanded a cast change after the dismal 16th season of RHOC, and it seems Bravo listened. Noella announced in her Instagram story: “After a tumultuous season of ups and downs, I will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County. She thanked her fans for their support during the “hardest year” of her life and is “looking forward to a brighter sky.” On the same day, Jen also shared on her Instagram story: “I liked to talk about being a working mom, in The Real Housewives of Orange County… My family and my job are the most important aspects of my life, so I’m leaving. from RHOC and focusing on them.” Jen shared that she was “grateful” to her new friends and teased, “There’s so much fun ahead, so stay tuned.”

Earlier there were hints that Noella would not return in the 17th season of RHOC. She recently announced that the entire cast left after the completion of season 16, but she was not invited, and she blamed her co-star Heather Dubrow for the excavation. Former RHOC star Tamra Judge also predicted that Noella would not return to the show after noticing the seating during the reunion. Noella was the furthest away from host Andy Cohen, despite the fact that a big drama broke out in the 16th season of RHOC. Many fans also predicted that Jen wouldn’t be back either because she didn’t bring anything to the show.

After Tamra’s departure from RHOC, many fans demand that she return together with former housewife Vicky Gunvalson. Although Bravo has yet to announce the cast of season 17, Heather recently shared a photo of herself with fellow RHOC star Shannon Beador with the hashtag “17” confirming their return. There were rumors that Gina Kirschenheiter was demoted to “friend”, but she denied it. Since Noella and Jen have left the show, fans want to know who will replace them in season 17 of The Real Housewives of Orange County.