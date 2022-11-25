Noel Gallagher Shares Behind-The-Scenes Footage of Working With Johnny Marr

Noel Gallagher shared behind-the-scenes footage of his work with Johnny Marr on their new single “Pretty Boy” — watch the new clips below.

The track appeared at the end of last month and was the first preview of Gallagher’s yet-to-be-announced new album.

“Huge regards to my main man, Johnny Marr, for taking this somewhere special,” he said of the former Smiths guitarist in a press statement.

In the behind-the-scenes clips, which were filmed by Gallagher’s daughter Anais at his Lone Star studio, Marr can be seen practicing the track’s guitar melodies for the first time, while another shows Gallagher tracking acoustic guitar and vocals.

The third clip reveals part of the creative process of “finding the right notes” for the song.

“Where it starts is pretty damn cool,” says Oasis vocalist Marru. “And it’s great that you can kind of go back to this piece, but the previous piece can be pretty fuzzy, right?” he asks before singing part of the track.

“Yes, and I think there’s something to it,” Marr agrees. “It’s just finding the right notes.”

You can watch the clips below.

Earlier this year, Gallagher explained that Noel Gallagher’s fourth full-length work High Flying Bird has a largely “orchestral” sound. “There’s a track on the album called ‘Dead To The World’, it’s one of the best songs I’ve ever written,” he said.

The singer also recently seems to have let slip when his new album is likely to be released.

“The team is doing well, we have a good season,” he said of his Manchester City football team during an interview with an Italian radio station (via Contactmusic). “Hopefully we’ll be in Istanbul [for the Champions League final] around May next year when my new album comes out, so that would be good,” he said.

“I can’t say what the album is called yet.”