Noel Gallagher shared a clip of string sessions for a new song recorded at the legendary Abbey Road Studio — watch it below.

The stellar band High Flying Birds is going to release a new album in 2023 and shared the first single from it in “Pretty Boy” featuring Johnny Marr on guitar in October.

A video posted on Gallagher’s Twitter shows a group of string musicians playing the melody of an unknown song while the conductor stands in the middle of the room. The video was shot by Gallagher himself and posted with the caption: “INGUT. A lowercase session. Abbey Rd (April 28, 2022). 1st run. Taken by NG.”

INGUT.

String Session.

Abbey Rd (April 28th, 2022)

1st run through.

Filmed by NG. pic.twitter.com/P6H0J6OFpJ — Noel Gallagher (@NoelGallagher) December 24, 2022

In the answers, some fans are trying to decipher what “INGUT” may refer to. “Have I never given up?” one fan asked. “It looks like John Barry is meeting The Sherman Brothers for macchiato at Starbucks.”

I Never Gave Up Trying ? Sounds like John Barry meets The Sherman Brothers for a Macchiato in Starbucks 👀 — Ian Frank (@IanTFrank) December 24, 2022

“What is INGUT?!” the other simply asked.

What is INGUT please — jonathon greene (@jonathongreene7) December 24, 2022

In November, Gallagher spoke in more detail about when his next album will be released, discussing his Manchester City football team in an interview with an Italian radio station. “The team is doing well, we have a good season,” he said. “Hopefully we’ll be in Istanbul [for the Champions League final] around May next year when my new album comes out, so that would be good.”

He added, “I can’t tell you the name of the album yet.”

Gallagher previously explained that the next High Flying Birds album will have a predominantly “orchestral” sound. “The whole album is full of atmosphere,” he said. “There are 10 songs, and six of them have strings […] When I was writing these [new] songs, I just heard strings and choruses.”