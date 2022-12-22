Noctua and ASUS Are Allegedly Preparing a Limited Series of RTX 40-Series GPUs

It is reported that Noctua is teaming up with ASUS again, this time equipped with a brand new RTX 40-series chip.

Noctua has long been known as one of the best PC fan companies in the world, and a few years ago the company, in collaboration with ASUS, released a line of Noctua X ASUS RTX 30-series graphics cards. They were incredibly limited, but had excellent performance thanks to Noctua fans.

Noctua RTX 3070 GPUs were considered quite large, but considering GPUs like the RTX 4080 have huge coolers, this may no longer look like an eyesore. However, these GPUs also had the classic Noctua Brown look that many PC builders either love or hate.

According to journalists from Chiphell, the ASUS x Noctua collaboration will continue, and it is expected that it will be presented in just a few weeks at CES 2023. Considering how fantastic, in our opinion, the design of the RTX 30 series GPUs was, we can’t wait to see exactly what Noctua and ASUS are preparing.

Noctua GPUs are likely to be limited

The GPUs dropped for the RTX 30 series were extremely limited. So make sure you don’t hold your breath for general relaxation. This seems a bit strange, as it is obvious that it takes a lot of work to create these unique GPU designs. But, as much as we would like it, this time it may be a limited release.

We won’t have to wait long to find out about this upcoming collaboration. CES is coming very soon, and we expect to see announcements from companies like Nvidia, AMD and many other tech brands. But until then, we can’t wait to see if this particular message turns out to be true. Noctua cooling solutions are considered the best for a reason.