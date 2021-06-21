Nobody 2: Script For The Film’s Sequel Is Already In Development

Nobody (in Portuguese, Anonymous), the action film that turned Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) into a born fighter, could earn a sequel. Although the second feature has not yet received the green light from Universal Pictures, screenwriter Derek Kolstad is already working on a possible sequel.

Nobody 2: what is the possibility of a sequel?

The production is inspired by John Wick and, like the Keanu Reeves franchise, Nobody has the potential to continue his story in other projects. In an interview with the JoBlo portal, the director of the action film, Ilya Naishuller, stated that ideas for a sequel are already being discussed.

“There are many stories that can be told in this world with the character Hutch (Bob Odenkirk). I know Derek (Kolstad) started working on the sequel,” Naishuller told JoBlo.

Although Universal Pictures hasn’t approved the project yet, fans of the film may be optimistic considering that Nobody was a critical and box office success. With an 84% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a fresh certificate on the site, the production raised $61.5 million worldwide with a budget of $16 million.

Nobody: what is the story of the first movie?

In the action movie, Bob Odenkirk plays Hutch Mansell, a suburban father who keeps a big secret: he used to be a government assassin. When his home is broken into by two thieves, Hutch refuses to use his skills in hopes of avoiding violence, which disappoints his family.

The incident awakens the latent rage of the former assassin, awakening dormant instincts and setting the character on a brutal path that will unleash dark secrets.

Directed by Ilya Naishuller, scripted by Derek Kolstad and produced by David Leitch (co-creator of the John Wick franchise), Nobody debuted in Brazilian theaters in May 2021. The action film is not yet available on streaming platforms.