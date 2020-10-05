Nobel Prize winners found

The 2020 Nobel Prize in Medicine found its winners. The 2020 Nobel Prize in Medicine was awarded to Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M. Rice, who contributed significantly to their discoveries to the Hepatitis C virus.

In addition to the discovery in 1989, the scientists who also sequenced the hepatitis virus were awarded 10 million Swedish kronor, or about 8 million lira….



