Nobel Prize In Physics: Studies On Earth’s Climate Receive 2021 Prize

Nobel: Research that helps to understand complex physical systems, such as the Earth’s climate, were the winners of the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics. According to the Nobel Foundation, the institution responsible for the award, this year’s message is that global warming predictions are based in solid and reliable science.

Three independent research scientists were the laureates. Half of the award of 10 million Swedish kronor (about R$6.2 million in the day’s share) will be shared between Japanese meteorologist Syukuro Manabe, researcher and professor at Princeton University (USA), and German oceanographer Klaus Hasselmann, of the Max Planck Institute for Meteorology (Germany).

The two scientists were chosen for studies that allowed them to quantify the Earth’s climate variability and reliably predict global warming, according to a statement from the Nobel Foundation.

The other half of the award will go to Italian physicist Giorgio Parisi, for his research into complex systems that help to understand phenomena that appear to be completely random, on an atomic or planetary scale.