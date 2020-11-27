Nobel Laureate Roubini Explains Why Bitcoin Is Down

Nobel laureate economist Nouriel Roubini made some statements about the drop in the price of Bitcoin (BTC). Defending that Bitcoin is not a currency for years, Roubini celebrated the thanksgiving day of Bitcoin investors with a great rain of criticism with his comments.

The US economist shared his statements about Bitcoin (BTC) on Twitter. Making his speech with Bitcoin not having a place in the portfolios of institutional or retail investors, Roubini talked about the volatility and easily manipulability of Bitcoin and cited the US Bitfinex investigation as an example to support his words. Then he explained the main factor that drove Bitcoin to decline.

Why did the bitcoin price fall?

The economist suggested that BTC fell 13% due to manipulative whales and the FOMO effect as it approached its all-time high. He then stated that 98% of Bitcoin is controlled by 2% of whales.

“So don’t be fooled by manipulative whales, scammers and criminal exchanges who want to steal your savings on Thanksgiving. Stay away from this pit of thousands of worthless money. ”

Roubini highlighted the FOMO seen in Bitcoin in 2017, adding that the same is happening now. Stating that BTC, which jumped from $ 10,000 to $ 19,000 in 2019, also rose for the same reason, the economist underlined that the only winner was manipulative whales.

Bitcoin has no value

Nouriel Roubini also said that Bitcoin has zero value, so it cannot be considered an asset. He stated that assets such as stocks, bonds and real estate can provide a gain or a service, but Bitcoin lacks this feature.

“Bitcoin is a pure, speculative and manipulative“ asset ”or bubble that has no value. It does not make sense for those who want to be protected from risk. ”

Tether is manipulating Bitcoin too

Putting investment in Bitcoin on the same level as trading in an illegal casino, Roubini stated that even casinos do not have as much manipulation as Bitcoin. The economist, who also included Tether in his criticism, claimed that USDT manipulated BTC like whales.



