In Plus belle la vie, Noé fell under the spell of a whole new character. Don’t worry, we’ll tell you more! Noah falls under the spell of a new character in Plus belle la vie.

Plus belle la vie is the flagship series of France 3. Yes, for more than 16 years now, the series has fascinated young and old. Thus, each evening, millions of television viewers gather in front of their screens to follow the adventures of our favorite characters. Incredible, right?

But a lot of the reason the show works so well is because of its colorful characters!

Yes, the inhabitants of the Mistral are both crazy, and all the more endearing than the others. We, in any case, are fans of Mila, Sophie, Kilian but also Noah!

In fact, in the next episode of Plus belle la vie, Noé will fall under the spell of a high school student. Frankly, the young man already looks very much in love!

In the next episode of Plus belle la vie, Noah falls under the spell of a new character.

Indeed, in the middle of sport, he sees Manon, a young environmentalist who is in class with him. The latter is in the middle of a discussion with Nisma, drinking from a plastic bottle, which, as Manon points out, is not very green!

Impressed by this remark, the young man falls completely under the spell of the pretty young woman. This is not lost on Kilian, nor on Lola, who seems particularly jealous of Noah’s attention to Manon.

So, will Noah manage to take the first step with Manon? Will he even dare to speak to her?

To find out, you will have to watch the next episodes of Plus belle la vie!

We, in any case, are really looking forward to it!



