Noah Centineo got married in Las Vegas?

Social networks went crazy when they learned that Stassie Karanikolaou and Noah Centineo were married in the city of Las Vegas, the rumor arose from a gossip page that claimed that the union was secret. Are the ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’ actor and Kylie Jenner’s best friend husband and wife?

Many couples in the entertainment industry have surprised the public by secretly joining their lives in marriage and apparently in the United States there is no better option for a fun wedding than the city of Las Vegas.

Stassie Karanikolaou, Kylie Jenner and Noah Centineo’s flirting partner, got caught up in some dating rumors some time ago when the actor had an interaction with the model on Instagram.

The possible love story of these two popular celebrities went further when Deux Moi published that Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou had escaped to the city of Las Vegas to get married in a private and secret ceremony. OMG!

THIS IS THE TRUTH ABOUT THE WEDDING OF NOAH CENTINEO AND STASSIE KARANIKOLAOU IN LAS VEGAS.

Some media have reported that the actor’s family was not invited to the wedding, later it was revealed that this was all a joke for the Internet, the users of social networks were confused, because the socialite shared some photos where in his hand wears a ring with a diamond.

Another clue that seemed to reinforce the rumor is that the close Kylie Jenner some days enjoying the tourist attractions of Las Vegas. Hundreds of posts were dedicated to the possible couple and fans of both wrote their feelings in online communities.

Cosmopolitan confirmed that the rumor is false, according to its own sources there was no wedding, much less the two stars escaped to the “city of sin” to join their paths. Neither Stassie nor Noah have commented on the matter.

So the gossip wasn’t true, much less the wedding. Actor Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou if they know each other, but it is still up in the air if they are just friends or there is something else that unites them.

