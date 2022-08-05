No Way Home Was Right To Hand Venom Over to His Sinister Six Team

Even though Venom was heavily teased for “Spider-Man: No Home” at the end of his own second outing, Venom did not participate in the film at all, and it was probably the best choice. “No Way Home” was a great success even without the main role of the dark analog Crawling on the walls. However, adding Venom to a starring film could well have been a huge risk to its overall quality, which could have spoiled what would otherwise have been a brief and poignant conclusion to this particular arc for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

Speculation about the Sinister Six No Way Home began as soon as the first trailer showed the fan-favorite interpretation of Doctor Octopus by Alfred Molina, as well as the unmistakable pumpkin bomb and the laughter of the Green Goblin Willem Dafoe. When it became clear that the other six would be filled with Sandman, Lizard and Electro, the question remained who would complete the list. Venom: Let There Be Carnage seemingly answered this question with its post-credits scene in which the titular Death Defender is transported to the MCU. Except that everything went wrong.

As disappointing as it was that Tom Hardy’s “Venom” got only a small cameo role in the film, it was the right decision for the film. Thanks to his own films, Venom is too big a name for Sony to allow him to play second fiddle, which means that the character would require a larger role that would suit his unique circumstances. Most notably, however, it was also a move that prevented No Way Home from repeating Spider-Man 3’s biggest mistake.

Venom Would Be Too Much for a Crowded No Way Home

At the moment, Sony has invested a lot of effort into the Venom franchise, making sure that the character is a headliner and attracts attention. However, given that the character was so large-scale, there was serious concern that his inclusion would overshadow the likes of the Green Goblin or Doctor Octopus. This is especially true since none of the three versions of Spider-Man in the movie had anything to do with this particular iteration of the character. So it would take a significant amount of time to bring them all to the attention of who he is and what his deal is. More time spent on this would mean less time for other villains, and three out of five—Sandman, Lizard, and Electro—were no longer given much compared to the outstanding Goblin and Doc Ock.

There would also be a question about the unique circumstances of this Venom, which would add a whole new dimension to the story. Tom Hardy’s Venom is an antihero, not an outright villain, unlike the one Peter 2 had to fight. If he were ranked as a villain, Spider-Men would have to “cure” him, which Sony probably wouldn’t want. However, Venom’s presence implies at least a passive connection with the Spider-Man 3 symbiote, which will make him wary of webhead. So while Venom would certainly not join the villains, in fact he might not have joined the Spider-Men either, creating a third unpredictable faction that the heroes would have to deal with.

Ultimately, the demands that the film would have to face by including Venom as a character would exactly repeat the overpopulation problem that the original trilogy learned the hard way in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3. Venom would have needed so much. the attention and exceptional treatment in history that he would have turned an already complete story into an overblown one with too many things that could not be paid attention to at the same time. With Peter’s personal difficulties, Dr. Strange’s involvement, a plot to apprehend and cure all the villains, and three different Spider-Men to juggle, including Venom in Spider-Man: no way home”, in any serious sense, can be very easily thrown a wrench in the job.