No Way Home: Ned Can’t Become a Hobgoblin (Because of the comics)

Caution: there are big spoilers ahead for the movie “Spider-Man: There is no way home”

The potential future of Ned Leeds as a villainous Hobgoblin is humorously hinted at in Spider-Man: There is No Way Home, but the source material of the Spider-Man comic book does not allow him to truly assume the villainous mantle. Ned Leeds’ version of the Spider-Man: Homecoming trilogy, in which elements of the classic Marvel comics character are combined with the more modern Ganke Lee from Marvel Ultimate Comics: Spider-Man Stories, may someday become a reimagined version of the Hobgoblin. the film foreshadows much and little. However, Leeds has never been a real Hobgoblin in the comics, which may be promising news for fans of the MCU character wondering, “Is Ned a Hobgoblin?”

Norman Osborn, the first holder of the title “Green Goblin”, is the main enemy of Spider-Man and one of the two most dangerous supervillains in Marvel comics, along with Doctor Doom. However, Norman Osborn was considered dead for many years, and the corrupt head of the corporation, Roderick Kingsley, used a modified goblin formula that made him even stronger, but lost the side effect of insanity, and remade the goblin’s equipment so that he became a hobgoblin. Kingsley Was Not as dangerous as the Marvel villain The Green Goblin/Norman Osborn, but he’s been one of Spider-Man’s greatest enemies for decades.

But is Ned a Hobgoblin? The true identity of the Hobgoblin remained a mystery in comics for a long time, when Ned Leeds was famously shown as a ghoulish villain only in the 1998 miniseries Spider-Man: The Hobgoblin is Alive to retroactively set a record. Leeds was one of several fake hobgoblins. Kingsley protected himself and his identity by hiring thugs and doppelgangers to wear the costume, often on short-lived and fatal occasions as a villain. In the case of Leeds, Kingsley brainwashed him into pretending to be a Hobgoblin, which means that maybe there won’t be a version of him in the MCU that will really become evil.

Why MCU’s Ned Leeds Will Be a Different Hobgoblin

In “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” while talking to Tobey Maguire’s Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (nicknamed “Peter Two”), Ned learned that Peter Parker’s variant best friend, Harry Osborne, had become the New Goblin and tried to kill him, only to find fleeting redemption and eventually die in his arms. This discovery alarmed Leeds, prompting him to promise Tom Holland’s Peter Parker (“Peter One”) that he would never turn into a supervillain and try to kill him, in a simultaneously sincere and humorous moment. Despite this, the film provides some additional omens. So Ned Leeds is a Hobgoblin? In the end, the answer may be a little more complicated.

Throughout the movie “No Way Home,” Leeds wears Midtown High School clothes combining yellow and blue, which resembles Hobgoblin clothes with an inverted color. Leeds also demonstrates the ability to use magic, owning a sling ring and creating portals to help his friends. Without Oscorp (and possibly without Norman Osborn) in the MCU, Leeds could be a substantially different iteration of the Hobgoblin if he eventually adopts that moniker.

No Way Home also ends with Leeds’ memories of Peter Parker, who was removed by Doctor Strange’s reality-altering spell, making the possibility of him becoming Peter’s enemy much more likely. Now that his natural penchant for magic and his friendship with Parker have disappeared, it’s easier to imagine Leeds’ possible transformation into a sinister villain. However, if the comics are followed by a sequel to Spider-Man: No Home, Leeds will keep his promise by becoming a Hobgoblin only as a proxy for the MCU version of Roderick Kingsley.

When can a Hobgoblin make its MCU debut?

At the moment, the future of Ned Leeds’ Hobgoblin turn is uncertain. There have been no recent updates on the next MCU Spider-Man project; at Comic-Con 2022 in San Diego, there were no teasers about Spider-Man: Homecoming 4 or any other films and shows featuring characters that have become extremely popular thanks to Tom Holland, Zendaya and To Jacob Batalon. Even if Ned appears in the animated Spider-Man: The Year of the Freshman, the series will track the Spider at an early age and is not designed to offer many pointers to the potential transformation of Ned Leeds into a Hobgoblin. However, there are plans for a second trilogy, but without any confirmation of where it is on the MCU’s Spider-Man list or timeline, viewers may have to wait until 2026 or later to find out what happens to Ned Leeds after Spider-Man: No Way Home.