“No Way Home” and “Morbius” Proved the flaw of the MCU’s Deal with Spider-Man

The opposing box office returns of “Spider-Man: No Home” and “Morbius” perfectly illustrate the biggest flaw in Marvel and Sony’s Spider-Man deal. While little is yet known about Spider-Man 4, including whether or not John Watts will return, the Spider-Man franchise continues on the big screen with Morbius being released and Kraven the Hunter, Madame Web and El Muerto all in different stages of production. However, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man films and the villains’ spin-offs have a big difference in terms of production — this helps explain why the MCU Spider-Man films are perceived much better.

From Sam Raimi’s first Spider-Man to The New Spider-Man 2, every Spider-Man movie was created under Sony’s full creative control. The studio bought the rights to the Spider-Man film adaptation in 1999, and since then the Marvel character has become one of Sony’s flagships. However, after the disappointing results of “The New Spider-Man 2” and the constant comparison with how successful the MCU has become, despite the lack of rights to some of Marvel’s most important characters, Sony and Marvel Studios have reached an amazing agreement to create a Spider-Man franchise. co-production of both studios. Andrew Garfield was remade into Spider-Man, and Tom Holland starred as a completely new version of the character in the movie “The First Avenger: Civil War”.

Although the Sony-Marvel deal allowed Spider-Man to finally interact with other heroes on the big screen, there is still a lack of synergy in the development of Spider-Man’s IP address. In particular, while the Spider-Man: Homecoming trilogy was created by the Marvel Studios creative team led by Kevin Feige, Spider-Man spin-offs such as Venom and Morbius are much closer to being a Sony-only production than part of the MCU. . Morbius’ failure at the box office, as well as the general bad criticism of not only Jared Leto’s film, but also solo films about Venom, emphasize how important Marvel Studios’ influence on the creation of Spider-Man films is. Sony and Marvel’s deal is clearly aimed at having Spider-Man run by the MCU, but it could lead to a much better Spider-Man universe if the spin-offs were also developed under the auspices of Kevin Feige.

For example, if Andrew Garfield ever returns as Spider-Man in something like “The New Spider-Man 3” or in one of the villains’ spin-offs, the same mistakes as in the original “The New Spider-Man” franchise could happen again. only Sony will be developed. If Marvel Studios instead had a big creative role in the Spider-Man franchise besides Tom Holland’s films, Andrew Garfield’s possible Spider-Man project and all the other spin-offs would sound much more interesting. Not only that, but the great synergy between Sony and Marvel will mean that there won’t be moments like the post-credits scene of Morbius’ “Vulture,” which doesn’t make much sense given what was set in “No Way Home.”

“Spider-Man” is still Sony’s most important intellectual property, but Marvel Studios’ greater influence on the creation of all Spider-Man-related projects could make the franchise even more successful after “Spider-Man: No Home.” Obviously, the Sony-Marvel deal goes beyond creative issues and also involves financial conditions, which makes any future changes quite difficult. However, a closer collaboration between the two studios would be better not only for Spider-Man, but also for all of his related characters, which would avoid the problems seen in Morbius.