No Time To Die Sweeps The Box Office

No Time To Die: Daniel Craig’s latest film as James Bond kicks off with a promising $ 119 million in international gross; Spain included. James Bond has awakened movie theaters after the pandemic. Sin Tiempo Para Morir (No Time To Die), released this October 1 in 54 international territories, has debuted at the box office with 119 million dollars in turnover, the best performance in initial collection since the COVID-19 pandemic began on past March 2020.

The Universal Pictures film thus shakes the waters of Hollywood, which saw with uncertainty the last step of Daniel Craig as Agent 007 after stumbles as Black Widow and the moderate premieres of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings or Dune. But Jambes Bond has managed to turn the tables with promising numbers. It is the first Hollywood premiere in times of pandemic to generate more than 100 million dollars in its premiere without depending on the Chinese market.

No Time to Die, Daniel Craig’s Farewell as Agent 007

In addition, Sin Tiempo Para Morir has not yet been released in France (October 6), Russia (October 7) or North America (October 8), three key markets. Especially the latter, the United States, is where a superlative reaction from the public is expected considering the background. The budget of the film has consisted of 250 million dollars plus another 100 million dollars in promotion and marketing, very high figures that will require many appointments to the cinemas.

In the UK and Ireland it has generated $ 25.6 million, a territory where it is terribly popular. The best data of the series in its premiere —three days of debut—. In addition, it has worked especially well on IMAX screens, with $ 6.8 million accumulated in the 284 theaters where it has been released. In Spain, according to Variety, this twenty-fifth James Bond film has had the best opening box office of the saga.