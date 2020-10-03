No Time To Die, Postponed Again

No Time To Die, where Daniel Craig will appear as James Bond for the last time, has been postponed to April 2021 with today’s statement. The producers made such a decision to get the film to be watched more worldwide.

Under normal circumstances, No Time To Die, which should have been released in April, was another film that could not make its way into the cinema industry, which was severely damaged by the coronavirus. The release date of the movie was updated as November 20 in the past weeks, and a trailer was shared for the film.

No Time To Die will be the last movie in which we will see Daniel Craig, the prominent actor of the James Bond series, as James Bond for the last time. Therefore, the movie is of great importance for James Bond fans. Today, a new announcement has been made that will upset all James Bond fans and those waiting for the movie.

No Time To Die has been postponed to 2021:

With the announcement today, the vision date of No Time To Die, the latest James Bond movie with Daniel Craig, has been postponed again. According to the statement, the film, which is planned to be released on November 20, will be released on April 2, 2021. In short, the movie will be released exactly one year after the original release date.

Announcing the decision to delay, MGM, Universal and Bond producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Brocolli announced that the film was delayed for viewing by audiences around the world. The producers added that the decision to delay could be disappointing for fans.

Filming of No Time To Die cost the producers $ 200 million, while several million dollars were spent promoting the film. According to reports, the studio suffered millions of dollars in losses when the film was delayed in early 2020. Because of the worldwide reputation of the Bond franchise, the producers aimed to make the audience feel safe by transferring the film to a safer time.

Daniel Craig, who plays James Bond in No Time To Die, will be accompanied by Lea Seydoux, Jeffrey Wright, Ben Whishaw, Ralph Fiennes, Lashana Lynch and Naomie Harris. We will be watching Rami Malek, who won the Best Actor Oscar for Bohemian Rhapsody as the villain of the movie.



