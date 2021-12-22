No Time to Die, Dune, Spider-Man No Way Home And The Matrix Compete For The Oscar

Oscar: The Academy announces the films shortlisted for the Oscars in several of its main categories. The road to the red carpet unfolds before the films released throughout this year 2021. The 94th edition of the Oscars will take place on March 27, and although we will not know the nominees until February 8, the organizers have published a preliminary list with the shortlisted in categories such as best soundtrack, best special effects or best makeup. Feature films like Dune, James Bond 007: No Time to Die or Spider-Man: No Way Home are among the candidates.

There is also The Matrix Resurrections, the new film in the science fiction saga directed by Lana Wachowski. Characters like Neo or Trinity return, who are once again played by Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, the stars of the original trilogy. It is a kind of independent sequel to the first, although it will contain elements of the next two.

Below we offer you the list of films that are up for Oscar nominations.

All the candidates for the Oscars

Documentary piece

Ascension

Attica

Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry

Faya dayi

The First Wave

Flee

In the same breath

Julia

President

Procession

The Rescue

Simple as Water

Summer of Soul (… Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

The Velvet Underground

Writing with Fire

Short documentary

Eagles

Audible

To Broken House

Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis

Coded: The Hidden Love of J. C. Leyendecker

Day of rage

The Facility

Lead me home

Lynching Postcards: “Token of a Great Day”

The Queen of Basketball

Sophie & the Baron

Takeover

Terror Contagion

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

International Movies

Austria, Great Freedom

Belgium, Playground

Bhutan, Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

Denmark, Flee

Finland, Compartment No. 6

Germany, I’m Your Man

Iceland, Lamb

Iran, A Hero

Italy, The Hand of God

Japan, Drive My Car

Kosovo, Hive

Mexico, Prayers for the Stolen

Norway, The Worst Person in the World

Panama, Plaza Catedral

Spain, The Good Patron

Makeup and hairdressing

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of gucci

Nightmare alley

No Time to Die

The Suicide Squad

West side story

Original music

Being the Ricardos

Candyman

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Charm

The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun

The green knight

The Harder They Fall

King richard

The last duel

No Time to Die

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Spencer

The Tragedy of Macbeth