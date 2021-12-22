No Time to Die, Dune, Spider-Man No Way Home And The Matrix Compete For The Oscar

Oscar: The Academy announces the films shortlisted for the Oscars in several of its main categories. The road to the red carpet unfolds before the films released throughout this year 2021. The 94th edition of the Oscars will take place on March 27, and although we will not know the nominees until February 8, the organizers have published a preliminary list with the shortlisted in categories such as best soundtrack, best special effects or best makeup. Feature films like Dune, James Bond 007: No Time to Die or Spider-Man: No Way Home are among the candidates.
There is also The Matrix Resurrections, the new film in the science fiction saga directed by Lana Wachowski. Characters like Neo or Trinity return, who are once again played by Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, the stars of the original trilogy. It is a kind of independent sequel to the first, although it will contain elements of the next two.
Below we offer you the list of films that are up for Oscar nominations.
All the candidates for the Oscars
Documentary piece
Ascension
Attica
Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry
Faya dayi
The First Wave
Flee
In the same breath
Julia
President
Procession
The Rescue
Simple as Water
Summer of Soul (… Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
The Velvet Underground
Writing with Fire
Short documentary
Eagles
Audible
To Broken House
Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis
Coded: The Hidden Love of J. C. Leyendecker
Day of rage
The Facility
Lead me home
Lynching Postcards: “Token of a Great Day”
The Queen of Basketball
Sophie & the Baron
Takeover
Terror Contagion
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
International Movies
Austria, Great Freedom
Belgium, Playground
Bhutan, Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
Denmark, Flee
Finland, Compartment No. 6
Germany, I’m Your Man
Iceland, Lamb
Iran, A Hero
Italy, The Hand of God
Japan, Drive My Car
Kosovo, Hive
Mexico, Prayers for the Stolen
Norway, The Worst Person in the World
Panama, Plaza Catedral
Spain, The Good Patron
Makeup and hairdressing
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of gucci
Nightmare alley
No Time to Die
The Suicide Squad
West side story
Original music
Being the Ricardos
Candyman
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Charm
The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun
The green knight
The Harder They Fall
King richard
The last duel
No Time to Die
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
Spencer
The Tragedy of Macbeth