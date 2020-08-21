No surprises in Google Pixel 5 leak

While Google introduced the Pixel 4a earlier this month, it also confirmed the existence of Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G models. The internet giant had pointed to the autumn to share more details about these two phones. However, some images leaked on the internet give important clues about what to expect users in Pixel 5.

The images in question were shared by the famous sensor OnLeaks and India-based technology site PriceBaba. When looking at the visuals that do not create a surprise effect in general, the square-shaped camera module in the upper left corner of the back panel and the round fingerprint scanner on the back panel stand out. The camera module seems to have cameras as well as flash and a sensor that is not fully understood. The front camera of the phone is placed in the hole in the upper left corner of the screen.

It is currently not possible to say anything definite about the accuracy of the leaked images. However, the sandy texture seen on the back panel was also noticeable in Google’s previous Pixel 5 and 4a 5G sharing.

According to OnLeaks, the Pixel 5 has a 5.7 or 5.8-inch screen. The recently introduced Pixel 4a also has a 5.8-inch screen. It is said that the Pixel 5 will be powered by a 3080 mAh battery. The phone is claimed to come with a Snapdragon 765G processor. While this processor offers 5G support, it is a class below the Snapdragon 855 on the Pixel 4.

According to allegations, Google Pixel 5 will be available as of September 30. It can be said that leaks and rumors about the phone will be seen much more frequently in the coming period.



