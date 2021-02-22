No storage space? Solve the problem with an External HD

Did you run out of storage space on your notebook and PC and you are unable to install new programs or download media? Your video game has reached its limit and it is not possible to download the game you wanted so much? All of this may indicate the first signs that the available HD is no longer sufficient to meet your needs.

Fortunately, problems of lack of space to store photos, videos, documents and various other software can be easily overcome, since the emergence of external hard drives has provided a practical and lasting alternative for everyone who seeks to optimize the performance of their machines, practically abandoning the conventional pen drive, which has much lower support and transmission speed.

Check below some External HD options that will be the lifeline for the lack of space.

Toshiba Canvio Basics Portable External HD, 1TB

The HD 1 tera Canvio Basics is the basic model to extend the space of your PC, notebook or video game with much more comfort and speed, since it ensures total accessibility to the content stored with transmission speed via USB 3.0.

In addition, the device is fully compatible with previous models of USB adapters without the need to use a power cable, resulting in a practical and simple to use peripheral.

Toshiba’s HD 1 tera comes with NTFS formatting for Windows 10, Windows 8.1 and Windows 7, but installation on iOS devices can be done quickly in EX-Fat formatting.

Western Digital Elements Portable External HD, 1TB

The WD brand hard drive emerges as one of the most respected on the market, mirroring the features of a brand that uses the maximum capacity of the device with less waste for the system, making it easy to store all important files and documents without the need to select them. them. Its capacity of 1TB is sufficient so that the user does not encounter problems with space and can load media of all sizes.

The HD 1 tera is compatible with USB 2.0 or higher and quickly transfers the heaviest files, resulting in convenience and optimized waiting time. WD Elements is already formatted for Windows and video games, and you need to format it properly for other operating systems.

Seagate Expansion Portable External Hard Drive, 2TB

The external drive Seagate 2TB has the addition of instant space for the computer and electronic equipment. The peripheral has a fast connection via USB 3.0, being recognized immediately by Windows operating systems without the need for external sources or installation software.

Its capacity of 2TB allows the storage of dozens of videos and films, in addition to hundreds of thousands of photos, so that the user does not lose any of his memories and can conveniently transport them anywhere.