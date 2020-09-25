No secret for Huawei Mate 40 Pro! Appeared clear

Many leaks have appeared for Huawei’s Mate 40 Pro. While the phone is expected to be available by the end of October, images showing details about the phone have emerged. Huawei Mate 40 Pro features and all the details we know about:

Huawei Mate 40 Pro features and shielding design

We have seen the smart phone model with some remotely visible images with the latest flip cover. The phone, which did not reveal much detail later, appeared from the front this time after a short time. On the screen, not much is known except for some rumors, and the clear-looking photos of the Mate 40 Pro from the front were shared on Weibo.

With the emergence of new details about the new phone model, which is stated to be strong, there is actually nothing left to wonder about the phone. Almost everything is known about the phone, although it is only a short time before its introduction. Here are all the known features of the phone with leaks and emerging details:

This feature is approved in the transferred model, which will use a curved screen on the front. In the resulting images, the only difference in the design of the phone, which is similar to the P40 model, actually looks like a curved screen. On the technical side of the phone, which is prepared to meet the users with the dual screen hole, we have the following information:

A model named Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus is also expected to be available with the new series. The Mate 40 Pro will be equipped with a perforated screen and symmetrical speakers. Its screen size will be 6.78 inches and this screen is said to be accompanied by the OLED architecture.

It is possible to say that the smart phones in the Mate 40 family will be powered by the Kirin 9000 processor produced with a 5 nm fabrication process. The phone is expected to be introduced before the end of October.



