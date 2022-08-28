No One will save the world of Frozen Hearth DLC: Explanation of new forms

At Gamescom Opening Night Live on August 23, there were announcements for fans of video games of all genres, as well as new trailers for such anticipated games as Sonic Frontiers and Dead Island 2. However, this was only the beginning of a week-long conference in Cologne, Germany with a lot of fun. Yesterday, the IGN Awesome Indies presentation took place, one of the notable announcements of which was the expansion of “Frozen Hearth” for $4.99 for Nobody Saves the World.

“No One Will Save the World” has become one of the most successful indie projects of this year, a January release from Guacamelee developer, Drinkbox Studios. It became the studio’s most successful launch on Steam, as well as the Xbox Game Pass game of the first day; all of this benefited the online cooperative by providing many players. The benefits of DLC content are obvious after this success, and Frozen Hearth will offer fans a whole new level of challenges. Fortunately, it will also bring fans two additional forms of transformation with which to solve this problem: the Killer Bee and the Mechanic.

No one will save the world and the Frozen Hearth

Shape-shifting was a hallmark of Nobody Saves the World, a top-down role-playing game in which the protagonist can use 17 additional shapes with his own attacks, characteristic movements and passive abilities to solve puzzles and fight enemies. Drinkbox created a cheeky, cartoonish take on a typical fantasy setting, and the transformations reflected this through a combination of traditional Dungeons and Dragons-style classes such as Robbers and Archers, along with modern Bodybuilders and Magicians. Various animals and mythical creatures, such as zombies and mermaids, also add to the list.

The Frozen Hearth expansion takes players to a new underground region, where a tournament called Tampering offers “a series of puzzles and challenges that will develop players’ transformation skills and creativity.” Some of these challenges will be action-oriented, but the Gamescom trailer also showcases action in mini-games, such as hitting each note going four ways. The mini golf course is also widely advertised, but fans will undoubtedly be most interested in trying two new transformations.

Taking apart Killer Bee and Mechanic from the Frozen Hearth trailer

In a comment for IGN , lead designer Ian Campbell said: “When we released the original game, there were so many ideas that we had to leave on the editing room floor, and this DLC gave us a chance to bring some of them to life. ” However, there is no exact information about what the Killer Bee and Mechanic forms are capable of at the time of writing this article, so their abilities must be gleaned from the trailer frames.

Based on this, Killer Bee is a more versatile form, capable of flying over any surface, including reservoirs. This form has a main attack with a retractable sting, but can also place a hexagonal field of action (AoE) in which all captured opponents will receive permanent damage from a swarm of bees. The mechanic also has access to an AoE attack that sets up a damaging electrical shield. Nobody saves the world: The Mechanic also takes an example from popular interpretations of the archetype in games such as Team Fortress 2 and Overwatch, placing turrets that deal damage when players run and hit opponents with a wrench.

Fans of “Nobody Saves the World” will be glad to know that the co-op game has been moved to Frozen Hearth, as the Gamescom trailer shows how the Killer Bee and the Mechanic fight together with ordinary enemies and arena bosses. For just $5, it would be worth seeing what these new transformations are capable of when the expansion comes out next month. This may be just the first of several DLC extensions, according to the description in the official IGN DLC trailer video on YouTube, and it will be interesting to see what else Drinkbox has in mind.

No One will Save the world is already available for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. The Frozen Hearth expansion is released on September 13 for all platforms.