No new iPhone 12 until October: New date leaked

Two weeks ago, the company Qualcomm reported on its earnings for the third quarter of 2020, telling its investors that they expected in the next results for the fourth and last quarter of the year “a partial impact caused by the delay in the launch of a flagship phone global 5G ”.

The company that authored the Snapdragon processors that mount the vast majority of smartphones in the world did not say a brand or company in reference to that terminal that would alter its plans. But according to the experts there was no need: He was talking about Apple and its imminent iPhone 12 5G.

Yes, the iPhone 12 won’t come out in September

Just 24 hours later, and to everyone’s surprise, we had an official confirmation from Apple: In a conference after the presentation of the results of the third quarter of its fiscal year 2020, the company’s chief financial officer, Luca Maestri, confirmed the Rumors that have been revolving for months on the launch of the new iPhone due to the delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the manager: “Last year we started selling the new iPhones at the end of September. This year, we project that the supply will be available a few weeks later. ” Therefore it is clear that for the first time in many years, Apple’s mobile will miss its iconic September date, but when will we see it?

Keynote Apple in September, iPhone in October

It should be noted that at the moment there is no official date even for the Keynote in September, the Apple event in which we usually see the new iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, etc every year – and it is usually the second Tuesday of the month. But today we have risen with a date, although not official: the expert in leaks Jon Prosser, who usually gets his “predictions” right, pointed out that the iPhone 12 will go to October.

According to the data that the expert has, Apple will maintain the September event, but will only present the next Apple Watch Series 6 and the new iPad. The iPhone presentation event will not take place until, apparently, October, on Monday October 12 exactly – which is a national holiday in Spain, by the way. And although it would not be a Tuesday, the date would coincide in one of those publicity touches that they like so much: I present the iPhone 12 on Monday the 12th.



