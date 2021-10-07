No More ‘hey Google’ Commands: Quick Phrases Feature Officially Launched!

The “Quick Phrases” feature, which Google has been testing for a while, is now available.

Search giant Google is doing a lot of work on both mobile applications and the Android operating system. While the company made radical changes with Android 12, it also made changes in first-party applications. Finally, the developers announced that “Quick Phrases” will come as an alternative to the “Hey Google” command, and now this feature has started to be offered to users after the testing phase.

Google started rolling out Android 12 officially to AOSP a few days ago. Immediately after the release of the update, the “Quick Phrases” feature was also released. According to the notifications from XDA developers, Pixel 3 XL, which uses the Android 12 system, was the first lucky model to get this feature.

The era of Instant Expressions for Google Assistant has officially begun

Quick Emoticons, which started with the Pixel 3 XL model, eliminates the need for the Hey Google command, as mentioned before. To clarify the subject, with this innovation, Google; It offers you the opportunity to easily access all commands to easily answer and reject calls, stop alarms, ask how the weather is, and even pause and resume music.

You can experience the new Quick Phrases by entering the settings via Google Assistant. This feature is currently working in version 12.39.17.29 of the app and is only supported on Pixel 3 XL for now. It is also unknown whether this will work on other Android phones and whether the requirement will be Android 12 only. Details will emerge in the coming days.

Here are some commands supported in Quick Phrases