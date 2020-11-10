No More Heroes, Nintendo Switch analysis

No More Heroes has been remastered for the Nintendo Switch. Travis Touchdown, one of the most charismatic characters in video games, is back.

Without prior notice, and completely unexpectedly, on October 28, 2020, both No More Heroes and No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle, two of the most important works of the creative Goichi Suda, alias Suda51, arrived on the Nintendo Switch eShop. . They are not just ports, but they are remasters with all the laws. In this analysis of No More Heroes for Nintendo Switch we will focus on how this conversion has been carried out, although here you can read our review of the original, for Wii, which our colleague Enrique García wrote at the time.

No More Heroes, Nintendo Switch review – A quite drinkable remastering

As we have commented in the introductory paragraph, in this analysis we will focus on the conversion made to Nintendo Switch, both in how this video game has been adapted at a technical and performance level, as well as in the control.

As many of you will know by now, No More Heroes was one of the most popular titles on the Nintendo Wii. Travis Touchdown, its protagonist, knew how to conquer the hearts of the players with his powerful personality, and his bizarre adventures (basically he is an otaku who won a Star Wars laser katana, and after that he embarks on a career as a hit man) and a sense of very badass humor and punk did the rest.

In this remastering of Nintendo Switch we find that the game runs at 1080p in dock mode, and at 720p in portable mode. Textures have been improved for this new resolution, and we did not perceive excessive sawtooth problems. Performance appears to be the same in dock and laptop modes; The rate of images per second, or framerate, oscillates between 50 and 60 FPS continuously in different situations, such as exploring Santa Destroy – the place where No More Heroes is set -, when fighting against crowds of enemies, or in the scenes generated with the game’s own engine. In more specific instances the falls are more serious, although they are not usually at times that affect our gaming experience, such as during sequences, or just when stunning enemies and preparing them for execution.

The interface has also been, effectively, adapted to Nintendo Switch. HUD elements that in the original referred to Wii, here now refer to the corresponding buttons and sticks on the Switch. And speaking of the transition between platforms, the motion control using the Switch’s accelerometers is very similar to that of the Wii, so the gaming experience is tremendously similar. The most nostalgic will surely appreciate this. If for some reason we want to play in the traditional way, we have the option of deactivating the movement control —whose use is replaced by button presses, without further ado—, although we will lose a large part of the experience.

We remind you that we are facing a hack ‘n slash that also has some exploration in the open world, and several mini-games with which to earn money and kill time. In all these different types of gameplay we can use the motion control without any problem, and with a fairly decent fidelity of the detection of our blows to the air with the JoyCons.

Continuing with the control, the peculiar system that it uses means that we cannot play this game in the portable mode of Switch without more; at most we can leave the screen of the game console displayed in a stable place while we hit left and right controllers in the air with the JoyCons. It is something that we do not consider either positive or negative, but it is necessary to highlight.



