No More Heroes III Gains 25 Minutes Of Gameplay

No More Heroes III: Last Tuesday afternoon (15), Nintendo dedicated a few moments of the Nintendo Treehouse broadcast to show a little of Grasshopper Manufacture’s new work in No More Heroes III.

The recording you can see below brings 25 minutes of gameplay, giving a very broad idea of how the action will be in the new game, some of the enemies we’ll face and some more details present in this new journey by Travis.

See the gameplay in question below (remembering that you have to go to YouTube because of the age restriction on content):

No More Heroes III will be released exclusively for Switch on August 27th.