Games are sold separately in a version adapted for the Kyoto Hybrid, on sale until November 15. The Nintendo Direct Mini has given rise to a new batch of ads, mainly third party titles.

Grasshopper Manufacture, the Suda 51 studio, recently confirmed that the long-awaited No More Heroes 3 will not be released in 2020. The coronavirus epidemic has delayed many projects, including Travis’s new adventure, now scheduled for 2021. To kill hunger, the developers have just unveiled the remastered versions of No More Heroes and No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle. When do they come out? As soon as they are already available through the Nintendo eShop.

The video games have not been collected in a pack, but are sold separately at a price of 19.99 euros each. However, as a special launch offer, the company has applied a 10% discount until next November 15. Thus, the current price is 17.99 euros. Both productions were created at the time exclusively for Ninten

Two Wii classics

No More Heroes is a saga starring a most peculiar character. Travis wields a lightsaber and fights against countless enemies in a third-person adventure, which from the beginning was conceived to be operated with the motion controllers, the Wii Remotes. The Nintendo Switch Joy-Con have these characteristics, although in portable mode the control has to be readapted to a more traditional format. Of course, the cell-shading visual style always attracted attention, as did Goichi Suda himself, who once received MeriStation and the rest of the media from a toilet for his interviews.

As for No More Heroes 3, it is announced exclusively for Nintendo Switch. Its spin-off, Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes was first marketed on the Nintendo machine, but then it also came out on the other platforms.



