No More Heroes and No More Heroes 2 To Be Released for PC This Week

No More Heroes and No More Heroes 2 will be released on June 9th for PC via Steam. The announcement was made last Friday (4), along with two trailers that show the games running at higher resolutions and at 60 fps, which is exclusive to this new version.

Both will get 10% off if purchased on launch week. However, so far, both are not priced at Steam’s Brazilian store. At the American store, each one is costing US$ 19.99.

The first version of No More Heroes was released in 2007 and its sequel in 2010, both exclusive to Nintendo Wii. Last year, both games won versions for Nintendo Switch, which will also receive the exclusive No More Heroes 3 on August 27 this year.

Check out the trailers below:

