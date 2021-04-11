No More Heroes 3 gets new trailer with explosive gameplay

No More Heroes 3: If you missed Travis Touchdown and his friends (and countless enemies), today (8) we won a plate full of news about No More Heroes 3! After all, there was a transmission of almost 2 hours presented by the game’s director, the illustrious Suda51.

The influencer Nibel on Twitter separated the best moments of the event, which includes a new gameplay trailer with several scenes and new characters, exploring the new and old mechanics of the series:

If you want to check the presentation in full, it is also available in the player below:

Exclusive to Nintendo Switch, the game is scheduled for release on August 27, 2021. How are your expectations for Travis’ return? Comment!