No More Heroes 3 Gets New Gameplay Video

Last Friday (20th), No More Heroes 3 received a new gameplay video focused on a boss battle.

The recording you can see below (which can only be seen on YouTube due to age restrictions due to violence) brings almost four minutes of battle in which we can see several moves and abilities that Travis will have the chance to use in this new adventure .

In case you are interested in this journey, some time ago another trailer focused on gameplay had been released, but with much more game time (approximately 25 minutes). Click here to check out this content.

Exclusive to Switch, No More Heroes 3 will hit stores next Friday, August 27th.