No More Heroes 3 for Nintendo Switch is delayed to 2021

The Grasshopper Manufacture title will not arrive in time to be released in 2020 due to the COVID-19 crisis. Goichi Suda official statement.

Grasshopper Manufacture has confirmed that No More Heroes 3 is delayed until 2021. The Japanese study, through an official statement, has explained the reasons why the video game will not be released on Nintendo Switch this year 2020, as it was planned from the beginning . COVID-19 and other external agents have prevented development from being completed by the scheduled date.

No More Heroes 3 is due out in 2021; statement from Goichi Suda

Regardless of the delay, the developer announces that it has signed an agreement with Darick Robertson, comic artist and co-creator of The Boys to sign illustrations for No More Heroes 3 from now on. This one that we see in the news is the first of them, called Demzamtiger & His Master. Next, we leave the message published by Goichi Suda, head of the game, regarding this delay:

“By reading the comments of the fans on social media, we realize that 2020 has been a very difficult period for many of you. To those of you who have been waiting for more news and confirmation of the release date since the announcement of No More Heroes III at The Game Awards at the end of 2019, I would like to offer my sincere apologies, ”he begins by saying.

“All Grasshopper staff members have been working as hard as possible developing the game with the goal of launching it in 2020,” he says, but “the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have unfortunately proven to be a real blow to our schedule, which has caused unforeseen delays in development. ” From now on, without the rush of having to hit stores in 2020, they will focus on quality, says Suda, to ensure that No More Heroes 3 is, above all, the video game they are waiting for.



