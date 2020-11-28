We analyze No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle in its version of Nintendo Switch. This remastering makes the Wii version no longer exclusive.

At the end of October 2020, both No More Heroes (here you can read the analysis of the original, and here that of the remastering) and its sequel, the title that we have before us, arrived on the Nintendo Switch eShop; No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle. It was not directed by Goichi Suda (alias Suda51), as in the first one; here he limited himself to helping in its production. As we did with the first installment of this saga, in this analysis of No More Heroes 2 we will focus, precisely, on how it works on Switch.

No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle, Nintendo Switch Review – Travis Touchdown Still Fit

As we have said in the introductory paragraph, in this analysis we will focus on the technical aspects of No More Heroes 2 on Nintendo Switch, leaving other elements that are identical to the original – such as the plot, the duration, the soundtrack … – at the discretion of the reader; To do this, read the analysis made at the time by our colleague Will van Dijk.

This conversion of No More Heroes 2 for Switch is very similar to that of the previous title. For starters, know that in the console’s dock mode, the game runs at 1080p and 60 FPS although, as in the previous remastering, the frame rate is not stable, since there are occasional drops to around 50 FPS. In portable mode, the resolution evidently drops to 720p, although the performance here seems to be better due to the perceived greater stability.

Indeed, and, being a remastering, we have palpable graphical improvements from the first moment. This is a decent job in this regard, especially considering that No More Heroes 2 was, until this relaunch, exclusive to the Nintendo Wii, since it did not have versions on PS3 and Xbox 360 as No More Heroes did. Also working in its favor is the fact that the Nintendo Switch eShop version is the uncensored edition of any kind of NMH2; We can affirm without fear of being wrong that this remaster is the best possible version of this title. It is not the technical ceiling of the console far from it, but with this facelift it can give the hit perfectly as another Switch game.

As happened with No More Heroes for Switch, in No More Heroes 2 both the interface and the control scheme itself have been adequately adapted to Nintendo Switch. We can play the game without problems in a way that is quite faithful to the original experience.



